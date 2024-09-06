GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yettinahole project: Water to reach Kolar and Chickballapur districts in Karnataka by November 2026

As many as 1,500 cusecs of water will be pumped for the next 60 days, filling the Vani Vilas Sagar dam with five tmcft of water by November 6, 2024.

Published - September 06, 2024 01:58 pm IST - Hebbanahalli

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Stage-1 of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project in Sakaleshpur taluk was inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah on September 6, 2024.

Stage-1 of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project in Sakaleshpur taluk was inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The Visvesaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL), the agency implementing the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, is hopeful of carrying water to Kolar and Chickballapur districts by November 2026, and completing the ambitious project by March 31, 2027.

After the inauguration of stage-one of the project, water collected by building weirs across the west-flowing streams is being diverted to Vani Vilas Sagar dam in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district temporarily. This arrangement has been made as the gravity canal to carry water to the areas in Chickballapur, Kolar and other districts are incomplete as of now.

The Yettinahole drinking water project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027.

The Yettinahole drinking water project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Course of the water

Water released from the delivery chamber 4 (DC-4) at Hebbanahalli will flow for about 31 km and take a diversion towards Vani Vilas Sagar valley. Water will fill up the Halebidu tank (Dorasamudra), Belwadi tank, and a few other tanks in Kadur taluk before reaching Vani Vilas Sagar dam in Hiriyur taluk. The dam is about 132 km from the canal escape point.

As many as 1,500 cusecs of water will be pumped for the next 60 days, filling the Vani Vilas Sagar dam with five tmcft of water.

Sannachittaiah, MD of VJNL, said the government had been working towards completing the project by 2027, by clearing all hurdles. “As per our plan, water will reach Arasikere and Tumakuru by June 2025. By November 2025, the gravity canal will be completed up to Lakkenahalli, which is the end point at a total length 252.61 km.”

From there, water will need to be pumped again to carry it to parts of Kolar and Chickballapur. “We are hopeful of taking water to Kolar and Chickballapur districts by November, 2026. The project will be over by March 31, 2027,” he said.

The main pumphouse of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project at Doddanagara near Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district.

The main pumphouse of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project at Doddanagara near Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Who will benefit

The project benefits 6,657 villages, 38 towns in 29 taluks of seven districts. Of around 24.01 tmcft of water lifted from the west-flowing streams, 14.056 tmcft will be utilised for drinking water purposes. The remaining 9.953 tmcft will be utilised to fill up 527 tanks up to 50%.

Of the total estimated cost of ₹23,251.66 crore, ₹16,152.05 crore has been spent so far. “We will spend ₹2,000 crore each year and complete the project by 2027,” the officer said.

