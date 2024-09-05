Yettinahole project to be inaugurated on Friday

The much-awaited first stage of the Yettinahole project will be inaugurated on Friday, the day of Gowri festival, and the whole project will be completed by 2027, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk, where delivery chamber no. 4 is located.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The first stage of the project enables pumping water to the Vani Vilas Sagar which is about 132 km away. The remaining 140 km would be completed under the second stage of the project and it will enable pumping water to Tumakuru.”

Whom it benefits

A total of 24 tmcft of water will be used to fill tanks and provide drinking water to several districts such as Kolar, Chickballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Hassan, Tumakuru, and Chikkamagaluru.

The first stage of the project which includes the construction of eight weirs, pump houses, and pipeline work has been completed. The project has been planned to lift 24.01 tmcft of water available during the monsoon from the Yettinahole, Kadumanehole, Kerihole, Hongadahalla in Sakleshpur taluk to benefit drought-prone districts.

Mr. Shivakumar inspected the preparations for the inaugural ceremony at Hebbanahalli and Doddanagara (delivery chamber no. 3). He was accompanied by elected representatives of Hassan and senior officers. The officers have made arrangements for a homa as part of the ceremony.

The project work that began in 2014 attracted criticism from environmentalists and the local people of Sakleshpur. The local people blame the project for the recent landslips along the Nationally Highway 75.

Dam safety report

A dam safety committee has been formed under the leadership of former CWC Chairman A.K. Bajaj. The committee has started its work and would submit an audit report of safety of all dams in the State.

