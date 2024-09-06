ADVERTISEMENT

Yettinahole Project inauguration: D.K. Shivakumar participates in ‘homa’

Updated - September 06, 2024 11:50 am IST - HEBBANAHALLI (HASSAN)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project at Doddanagara later

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes part in a homa at Doddanagara village near Sakaleshpur on September 6, 2024, before the inauguration of stage one of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also minister for Water Resources, participated in the homa at Doddanagara village near Sakaleshpur on Friday (September 6, 2024) morning, before the inauguration of stage one of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water pumped from weirs built across streams in the Western Ghats is collected in the delivery chamber 3 located at Doddanagara village.

D.K. Shivakumar inspects trial run of stage-1 of Yettinahole project in Sakleshpur

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project at Doddanagara. Water pumped from the delivery chamber 3 will reach the delivery chamber 4 at Hebbanahalli, from where the water will flow in gravity canal.

After inauguration at the Doddanagara, CM, DCM and other ministers will reach Hebbanahalli to offer bagina. Later, they will address the gathering at Hebbanahalli. Many ministers and legislators are expected to attend the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US