Yettinahole Project inauguration: D.K. Shivakumar participates in ‘homa’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project at Doddanagara later

Published - September 06, 2024 11:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes part in a homa at Doddanagara village near Sakaleshpur on September 6, 2024, before the inauguration of stage one of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project.

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes part in a homa at Doddanagara village near Sakaleshpur on September 6, 2024, before the inauguration of stage one of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also minister for Water Resources, participated in the homa at Doddanagara village near Sakaleshpur on Friday (September 6, 2024) morning, before the inauguration of stage one of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project.

Water pumped from weirs built across streams in the Western Ghats is collected in the delivery chamber 3 located at Doddanagara village.

D.K. Shivakumar inspects trial run of stage-1 of Yettinahole project in Sakleshpur

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project at Doddanagara. Water pumped from the delivery chamber 3 will reach the delivery chamber 4 at Hebbanahalli, from where the water will flow in gravity canal.

After inauguration at the Doddanagara, CM, DCM and other ministers will reach Hebbanahalli to offer bagina. Later, they will address the gathering at Hebbanahalli. Many ministers and legislators are expected to attend the programme.



Karnataka / water / drinking water / water supply

