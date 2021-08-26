Yettinahole: Kumaraswamy objects to change in plan

Bengaluru

26 August 2021 01:36 IST

Taking objection to a proposal to reduce impounding capacity of the Byragundlu reservoir, conceived as part of Yettinahole project, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the reduction in capacity would severely hamper drinking water supply to Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and Chickballapur districts.

A proposal has been mooted to reduce holding capacity of the reservoir from 5.78 tmcft to 3.78 tmcft., which will severely affect the ₹8,200-crore project, he said in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. He pointed out that already the holding capacity of the reservoir had been brought down from 10 tmcft when it was first proposed near Devarayanadurga and to 5.78 tmcft. when the reservoir location was shifted to Byragundlu in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district.

He said, “Though Byragundlu reservoir was proposed in 2014, the project has not been able to take off due to stiff resistance from farmers in Koratagere taluk. The government stand is that an increase in compensation to Koratagere farmers will entail ₹319 crore from the exchequer.” In light of the problem, the former Chief Minister said the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam has proposed to reduce the impounding capacity and proposed an alternative to supply water to these districts. “It is now learnt that the revised proposal costing ₹23,251 crore is in advanced stage and in the process of getting government approval.”

‘Consider demand’

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the people of the region had lost faith in the project due to frequent changes in the project. “The new design is damaging and can attract serious agitation any time. We urge you to consider the demand of Koratagere farmers for higher compensation and take up the Byragundlu project as per the previous proposal,” he added.