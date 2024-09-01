Yettinahole drinking water project to be inaugurated by Chief Minister on Gowri festival on September 6

:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said the ambitious Yettinahole drinking water project would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 6, on the occasion of Gowri festival. The Yettinahole project envisages the diversion of west-flowing river water to meet the drinking water needs of seven parched districts in the South Karnataka region.

“I had taken this project as a challenge for the past one year and recently witnessed the trial run. Several leaders have fought for the project and several parties have cooperated in this,” he told presspersons here. He pointed out that people in Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Hassan, and Bengaluru Rural districts were anxiously looking forward for the project.

Mr. Shivakumar, who holds the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio, said the project had drawn many criticisms and despite that, the government is ensuring water is pumped into canals. “There were forest clearance issues at some places where canals are passing. We have addressed those and once the land is handed over, water will be let into major canals. Temporarily, water is being let into the Vani Vilas reservoir.”

He said the government would be inviting political leaders cutting across party lines, and farmers’ leaders to participate in the landmark event.

Meanwhile, when he was asked about the discussion in the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar said it revolved around the centenary celebrations of the Congress session in Belagavi that had been chaired by Mahatma Gandhi. “We have to narrate the path laid down by Gandhiji to the future generation. We have asked for a plan for the celebrations to be readied in the next one week. We will also hold celebrations from the party and that has been discussed in the party office,” he said.