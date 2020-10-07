Yet to get CBI summons: Shivakumar

Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said he was expecting summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that raided him on Monday, but was yet to be summoned for questioning.

Terming the raids as “BJP’s political vendetta”, Mr. Shivakumar said he would “fully cooperate” with the agency in their investigation. While CBI in its statement on Monday had said that they recovered ₹57 lakh (approximately) during the raids on 14 premises linked to the case, Mr. Shivakumar gave a break up of the recoveries made by CBI as per the panchanama.

List of recoveries

“The CBI recovered ₹1.77 lakh from my Sadashivanagar residence, ₹3.5 lakh from my office next door, ₹1.57 lakh from D.K. Suresh’s residence in Delhi. No jewellery was recovered from any of our family homes,” Mr. Shivakumar said at a press conference on Tuesday. He further said ₹51 lakh was recovered from his friend and industrialist Sachin Narayan’s house and ₹1.5 lakh from the residence of Suresh Shetty, another industrialist, who have also been part of the probe since Income Tax raids.

Meanwhile, the day also saw two seers of the Vokkaliga community – Niramalanandanatha Swami of Adi Chunchanagiri Matha, that enjoys the largest following in the community, and Nanjavadhoota Swami – visit Mr. Shivakumar’s residence.