Yet to compile list of Karnataka residents trapped in Afghanistan: Home Minister

‘Nodal officer coordinating with Centre on bringing back them’

The State government is yet to compile a list of people from Karnataka who are in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Friday.

Mr. Jnanendra told reporters that Additional Director-General of Police Umesh Kumar had been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Union government in bringing back Karnataka residents stuck in Afghanistan.

Mr. Jnanendra said the Union government had a list of Indians who were in Afghanistan. “Our officer is coordinating with the Central agencies in bringing back our residents safely,” he said, and added that among those in Afghanistan include Jesuit Robert Rodrigues from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district.

On the demand for setting up of the office of the National Investigation Agency in Mangaluru, the Minister said he would discuss the matter with the Union government and take an appropriate action.

Condemning the act of people firing in the air when Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba came to Yargol village in Yadgir district on Wednesday, Mr. Jnanendra said FIR had been registered against the persons involved and disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the policemen present at the spot.

On the recent act of Social Democratic Party of India activists stopping Swatantrotsava Ratha at Kabaka village in Puttur taluk, the Minister said police had taken legal action. “I will discuss with officials and decide on further action that needs to be taken,” he said.

Mr. Jnanendra came to the city by a flight around 12 noon and met his brother who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Kuntikana here. He later visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sanghaniketana and met RSS and VHP activists. Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. and Moodbidri MLA Umananth Kotian accompanied him. He then visited the office of the Police Commissioner and held a meeting with city and district police officers.

Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty and Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja presented him the book “Ani Aradala Siri Singara” on Daivaradhanas of the region.