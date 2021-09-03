Yet another rape case reported in Mysuru

MYSURU

03 September 2021 23:35 IST

The city was rocked by another complaint of rape on Friday, close on the heels of the gang rape reported at Chamundi Hills recently.

However, the police, who swung into action immediately, managed to arrest the accused within hours of the complaint being lodged.

The accused, who is known to the victim, entered her hostel premises in Narasimharaja police station limits on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred when the victim was alone on the premises.

The accused had allegedly assaulted the victim physically also before escaping from the spot. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered and investigation is under way.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti, visited the spot to supervise the investigation. A dog squad and fingerprint team too were pressed into service.