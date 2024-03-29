Yet again Hubballi gets drenched in myriad colours on Ranga Panchami

March 29, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

There was little impact of drought and reported restrictions on rain dance on Ranga Panchami celebrations on the fifth day after the Full Moon as part of Holi festival on Friday in Hubballi, which got soaked in myriad colours with people of all age groups coming out to indulge in revelry.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the morale boosting route march a day before, a large number of people descended on the streets to celebrate the festival of colours and did not even spare police personnel on duty, many of whom resembled revellers by the end of the celebrations.

Like on earlier occasions, the streets in the central business district of Hubballi were drenched in colours. The talk of restricting water tankers by the municipal authorities had no impact on rain dances organised by various Kamanna Pandals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revellers, especially young girls and boys, danced their heart out at rain dance installations where high decibel sound systems played foot thumping music of hit numbers.

The usual road restrictions imposed during Holi to prevent movement of vehicles in a few sensitive areas did not dampen the spirit of celebration. It was a common sight to see motorcyclists riding their two-wheelers with two-three pillion riders. Several girls too were seen riding two-wheelers with two-three pillion riders, visiting various localities.

Couples with children dressed to suit the celebration mood, with masks and other paraphernalia, too roamed around the city. Some pillion riders were seen beating the drum while proceeding from one locality to another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children, including toddlers, had a great time under the supervision of their mothers and grandparents in the vicinity of their houses. Armed with water ballons and pitchkaris, the children sprayed coloured water on passersby.

In Kamaripet area, women and girls standing on their balconies poured coloured water in buckets on the revellers and visitors. Elders of the family too enjoyed the revelry by sitting in front of their houses, watching the celebrations.

As has been the practice, idols of Kamanna (Lord Manmatha) and Rati were taken out before Kamanna was burnt in effigies to mark the end of the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year too, the celebrations continued till late in the evening. Channapet area in Old Hubballi witnessed colourful procession with the organisers getting several folk troupes to play the Jaggalige (large traditional drum that is rolled on the ground while playing) and other drums.

In some localities of Old Hubballi and the central business district, Muslims welcomed the processions and played Holi with the revellers. At a few places, juice was offered to the revellers. Vendors of powdered colour did brisk business amid the celebrations, while the rest of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed for the day.

Despite the order for a dry day, there were several spirited youths among the revellers, who had planned in advance for the celebrations. The police heaved a sigh of relief as the celebrations concluded peacefully.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.