Yesterday once more: Jawa enthusiasts take part in bike rally to mark International Jawa Yezdi Day in Mysuru

Published - July 14, 2024 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A variety of vintage Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles were part of a rally in Mysuru on Sunday.

A variety of vintage Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles were part of a rally in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Over 100 Jawa motorcycle enthusiasts participated in a display ride in Mysuru on Sunday to mark ‘International Jawa Yezdi Day’.

Organised by the Jawa Friends Club of Mysuru, owners of the vintage motorcycles, comprising a variety of models of Jawa and Yezdi from the stables of the now-closed Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd. factory at Yadavgiri in Mysuru, drove their bikes along the Outer Ring Road before proceeding towards Srirangapatna.

‘International Jawa Yezdi Day’ has been observed on the second Sunday of July every year for the last 22 years. “This is the eighth year of the event in Mysuru,” said Chandrashekar.

Though the factory, which manufactured various models of Jawa motorcycles, was closed in 1996, the Jawa enthusiasts gather on ‘International Jawa Yezdi Day’ every year, to show the present generation motorcycles that were a rage during the 1970s and the 1980s.

“Jawa was the pride of Mysuru. We take out a rally every year to show the motorcycles to the present generation,” he said.

Though the rally used to pass through the streets of Mysuru every year, past heritage buildings, this year the route was changed owing to restrictions on motorcycle rallies within city limits.

After the flag-off from the RTO East office, the rally went past the Outer Ring Road before taking a deviation towards Srirangapatna. The rallyists gathered for lunch at Srirangapatna before dispersing, according to organisers.

Meanwhile, the organisers appealed to the participants not to break rules that included wearing helmets and keeping all valid documents of the vehicle.

The participants were instructed against “racing” as part of the ride. “This is a ride, not a race. All the participants should maintain a uniform speed. It will be a treat to the onlookers only when the participants ride smoothly,” said an organiser.

About four models of Jawa and seven to eight models of Yezdi motorcycles, starting from 50cc to 350cc twin engine motorcycles, were part of the rally. Different models of the vintage Jawa Perak, Yezdi 175cc, Yezdi Roadking 250cc, and Yezdi Monarch 250cc, besides the mini bikes, like Jawa Jet and Jawa Colt, were also among the models part of the rally.

