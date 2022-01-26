Yeshwanth Gurukar takes charge as Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner

KALABURAGI

26 January 2022 01:15 IST

Yeshwanth Gurukar on Tuesday took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district.

An officer of the 2010 IAS batch hailing from Bengaluru, Mr. Gurukar was the Assistant Commissioner of Bagalkot district and was Managing Director of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation prior to his posting as Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner.

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Vijaya V. Jyothsna has been posted as Managing Director of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited.

