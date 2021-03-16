Yenepoya closes medical, paramedical colleges

The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) on Monday announced that it was closing9 medical and paramedical colleges with immediate effect till further orders.

University Registrar K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji in a circular here said teaching and non-teaching staff of medical colleges, however, would work normally. So would be interns, postgraduate students and nursing staff. Medical college hospital too would function normally.

The college would arrange online classes for students.

The colleges being closed include medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy, allied healthcare, Ayurvedic, Homeopathy and Naturopathy.

Though Mr. Somayaji did not ascribe any specific reason for the decision, District COVID-19 nodal officer H. Ashok said as many as 27 students, including seven on Monday, from medical and paramedical courses of Yenepoya tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. Dr. Ashok said for every single case of a student testing positive, the institutions concerned are being asked to subject all students to RT-PCR test.