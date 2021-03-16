Yenepoya closes medical, paramedical colleges

The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) on Monday announced that it was closing9 medical and paramedical colleges with immediate effect till further orders.
University Registrar K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji in a circular here said teaching and non-teaching staff of medical colleges, however, would work normally. So would be interns, postgraduate students and nursing staff. Medical college hospital too would function normally.
The college would arrange online classes for students.
The colleges being closed include medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy, allied healthcare, Ayurvedic, Homeopathy and Naturopathy.
Though Mr. Somayaji did not ascribe any specific reason for the decision, District COVID-19 nodal officer H. Ashok said as many as 27 students, including seven on Monday, from medical and paramedical courses of Yenepoya tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. Dr. Ashok said for every single case of a student testing positive, the institutions concerned are being asked to subject all students to RT-PCR test.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath