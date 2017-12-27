Yelwal highway robbery case: All accused acquitted

A city court has acquitted all the 11 individuals, including police personnel, involved in the sensational highway robbery case reported to have taken place in January 2014 near Yelwal on the outskirts of Mysuru. While acquitting the accused in the case on account of lack of evidence, the Third Additional District and Sessions judge S. Sudheendranath on Tuesday directed issue of a show cause notice to the complainant for lodging a false complaint.

Background

In the first week of January 2014, the police received a tip-off that a private bus proceeding to Kerala from Bengaluru was carrying a large amount of “hawala” money.

A team of police personnel, including the then sub-inspector of Mysuru South Rural, Jagadish, lay in wait near Yelwal. When the private bus arrived in the early hours of January 4, the police carried out a search and recovered ₹20 lakh from the tool box. The bus was seized and a case was registered, while the bus driver and conductor were taken into custody.

However, the case took a sensational twist when a businessman from Kozhikode in Kerala, Mohiyuddin Kutti, lodged a complaint with the Mysuru district police saying the money seized by the police belonged to him and it was not just ₹20 lakh, but more than ₹2 crore. The complainant reportedly claimed the cash was part of the proceeds from sale of gold.

A fresh case was registered against not only the five police personnel involved in the recovery of ₹20 lakh, but also against three informers and three other police personnel, which included Prakash, the gunman of the then IGP Ramachandra Rao.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, the government handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which investigated the matter and submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

Lokesh, advocate for Mr. Prakash, said the court has also served a show cause notice to the complainant asking why action should not be initiated against him for his failure to provide evidence in support of his complaint.