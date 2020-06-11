Yellow, Orange alerts in Kodagu

Heavy rain has been forecast in Kodagu with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing Yellow and Orange alerts over the next three days. Monsoon has already set in with several parts of the district receiving moderate rain. Light to moderate showers was expected over Kodagu on Thursday as well besides the forecast of heavy rain in interior and hilly areas.
The IMD has declared a Yellow alert for Friday with a forecast of isolated rain in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. An Orange alert had been issued for Saturday, predicting 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall.
Number for assistance
Kodagu district administration has asked the public to be watchful over the alerts and urged them to remain in safer places. It has told the public to call the district control room 08272221077 or reach the Whatsapp number 8550001077 for assistance.
A team of NDRF has arrived in Kodagu and carried out a mock drill on the preparedness.
