Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru, South Interior Karnataka

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 21:47 IST

Rainy days may not be over yet as the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for all of South Interior Karnataka over the next few days, including Bengaluru Urban.

According to Tuesday’s forecast. Bengaluru Urban and Rural are expected to receive heavy rainfall on November 12 and 14. Similar conditions have been predicted for almost all other districts in the region during the same period.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has also said that the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. “Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11.”

Evening rains are likely to increase over the city as the system is moving close to Tamil Nadu coast on November 10, and from November 11 to 15, complete cloudy conditions with continuous rains are likely over the city, the centre has said.

“There will be enhancement in the rains over city from November 10 night or from November 11,” officials added. The coming system is likely to influence North Interior Karnataka districts from November 12 or 13, they said.