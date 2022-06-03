Yellow alert for many districts in South Interior Karnataka

Bengaluru: A commuter wearing a raincoat tries to start his two-wheeler as it breaks down amid rainfall, in Bengaluru, Monday, April 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Districts that are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next one or two days are Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chickballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru