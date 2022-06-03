Karnataka

Yellow alert for many districts in South Interior Karnataka

Bengaluru: A commuter wearing a raincoat tries to start his two-wheeler as it breaks down amid rainfall, in Bengaluru, Monday, April 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent Bengaluru June 03, 2022 21:23 IST
Updated: June 04, 2022 13:18 IST

Yellow alert, warning for heavy rainfall, has been issued for many districts in South Interior Karnataka by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until June 5.

Also Read
Karnataka: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the week

Among the districts that are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next one or two days are Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chickballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Friday morning’s rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka and at a few places over South Interior Karnataka.

Also Read
CM steps out to inspect rain damage in Bengaluru

The forecast for the State valid up to morning of Sunday says rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers are very likely and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31 and 21 degree celsius respectively on Saturday.

Related Topics
weather
weather news
weather science
Karnataka
Read more...