Yellow alert for many districts in South Interior Karnataka

Yellow alert, warning for heavy rainfall, has been issued for many districts in South Interior Karnataka by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until June 5.

Among the districts that are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next one or two days are Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chickballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.

Friday morning’s rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka and at a few places over South Interior Karnataka.

The forecast for the State valid up to morning of Sunday says rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers are very likely and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31 and 21 degree celsius respectively on Saturday.