Yellappa Naikodi, Heena Begum elected unopposed Kalaburagi Mayor, Deputy

Congress members Yellappa Naikodi (Ward No 53 councillor) and Heena Begum (Ward No 10 councillor) in the Kalaburagi City Corporation were elected unopposed to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, here on Tuesday.

The Mayor post was reserved for Scheduled Castes and the Deputy Mayor post for Backward Classes (Category-A).

BJP councilor Digambar Nadagouda’s nomination papers in the elections to the post of Mayor were rejected after a complaint was lodged saying that Mr. Nadagouda submitted a fake caste certificate.

It is being said that Mr. Nadagouda belongs to the Kabbaliga community which comes under Other Backward Classes but he submitted a Scheduled Castes certificate claiming that he belongs to the Talawar community.

Similarly, Aleemuddin Patel, a BJP-supported Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, who was in the fray for the post of Deputy Mayor, withdrew his nomination papers in the last minute.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai declared the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor elected unopposed as there was only one candidate remaining in the fray for each post.

In the 55-member Kalaburagi City Corporation, the Congress has a total of 33 votes, 27 councillors and six ex-officio members, including Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge, Member of Parliament Radha Krishna Doddamani, legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Kaneez Fatima, Thippannappa Kamaknoor and Chandrashekar Patil.

The BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance comprises 22 BJP councillors, legislators Basavaraj Mattimod, Shashil G. Namoshi, B.G. Patil and four councilors from the Janata Dal(S).

Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil was present.

