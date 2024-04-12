GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yediyurappa’s voice sample taken by CID in POCSO case against him

April 12, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday in the POCSO Act case registered against him. The CID, that is probing the case, had summoned him to appear before the agency, honouring which Mr. Yediyurappa presented himself before the agency on Friday. 

Based on a complaint of the mother of a 17-year-old girl, the Sadashivanagar Police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on March 14. The complaint alleges that Mr. Yediyurappa molested the 17-year-old girl when the mother-daughter duo visited his house on February 2, 2024. The case was later handed over to the CID. Mr. Yediyurappa has vehemently denied the allegations.

Sources in the CID said his statement was not recorded in the case on Friday. However, CID officials collected the voice samples of Mr. Yediyurappa for forensic examination. The voice samples are crucial for the probe as the complainant has reportedly produced a mobile recorded video of confronting Mr. Yediyurappa after the alleged incident.

