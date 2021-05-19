Yediyurappa’s son incurs Congress ire for violating lockdown and visiting temples in Mysuru

“When entry of visitors and devotees to temples has been barred during the lockdown, what is the reason for giving special permission to Mr Vijayendra?”

The apparent violation of lockdown rules by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, who visited religious shrines in Nanjangud near here on Tuesday, has come under fire from the Congress leaders in Mysuru.

A delegation of Congress leaders will be meeting Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri on Wednesday to lodge a formal complaint against the violation of the lockdown rules by Mr Vijayendra, the State BJP Vice President.

“When entry of visitors and devotees to temples has been barred during the lockdown, what is the reason for giving special permission to Mr Vijayendra?”, questioned Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana.

Mr Vijayendra, who arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru along with his wife, reportedly visited the famous Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud and another temple - Mahadeva Taata Gaddige in nearby Hullahalli, besides offering bagina to Kapila river. He was also accompanied by a few party workers from Mysuru.

The Chief Minister’s son is believed to have spent about half an hour in the Srikanteshwara Temple premises performing rituals though the lockdown guidelines prohibit entry of visitors or devotees into the places of worship. The rules permit only the temple priests to perform daily rituals.

Mr Lakshmana pointed out that the temples in the district fall under the jurisdiction of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. “Only the Deputy Commissioner is empowered to give special permission for entry into temples. What is the reason behind the permission to Mr Vijayendra?”, he sought to know.

KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayan too condemned the violation of lockdown rules by the Chief Minister’s son. “Everybody is equal in the eyes of law. There can’t be different set of rules for different people. When the Government has closed temples, how can he violate the law and enter the temples just because he is the Chief Minister’s son?”, Mr Dhruvanarayan questioned before asking for action to be taken in the regard.