Yediyurappa’s opposition to Kasturirangan report hailed

The Malenadu Hitarakshana Samiti has welcomed the State government’s opposition to implementing the Kasturirangan report on conservation of the Western Ghats.

Samiti president and writer Kalkuli Vittala Heggade, in a press release issued on Saturday, said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa deserved appreciation for his move in the interests of the people living to close to the Western Ghats. “The Kasturirangan report is against the interests of locals. Members of Parliament representing the area should exert pressure on the Union government against the implementation of the report. The report should be restricted to national parks and sanctuaries, where there is no human habitation,” he said.

Mr. Heggade also took objection to non-governmental organisations demanding the implementation of the report. “Organisations funded by foreign agencies do not work for the welfare of local people,” he said.

