Yediyurappa’s Cabinet talks inconclusive

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said discussions on Cabinet expansion with the BJP central leadership remained inconclusive. It would be finalised on Friday after another round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Yediyurappa met BJP national president J.P. Nadda as well as Mr. Shah to discuss the much-awaited Cabinet expansion.

He said there won’t be any additional Deputy Chief Ministers and most likely the list would be finalised on Friday.

