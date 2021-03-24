Yediyurappa’s absence irks S.R. Patil

Bengaluru

Congress members took objection to the absence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa when they wanted to raise the problem of sugarcane growers in North Karnataka.

Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil wanted to raise the issue when Mr. Yediyurappa arrived in the Council. However, before he could speak, the Chief Minister left.

Attacking House Leader Kota Srinivas Poojary for not informing the Chief Minister and requesting him to stay back, he said: “I have been asking the government to ensure the presence of the Chief Minister. The issue has financial implications and a larger ramification. Please ask him to come back.”

However, defending the situation, Mr. Poojary said the Chief Minister left since he had urgent work. “Moreover you cannot restrict him. I will answer your questions on his behalf,” he said. An incensed Mr. Patil replied: “I have been waiting for him for two days. You will be helpless since it has financial implications. Why did you not inform the Chief Minister?”

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who came to Mr. Poojary’s defence, said the Chief Minister will come to the Council on Wednesday. “Any Minister’s reply will be on behalf of the Chief Minister. It is not a good tradition to insist on the presence of the Chief Minister,” he said, resulting in war of words. The matter died down when Mr. Patil was assured of Mr. Yediyurappa’s presence in the Council on Wednesday.