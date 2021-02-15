Yediyurappa: Will try to fulfil quota demands

Hassan

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would honestly try to fulfil the demands of the communities seeking reservation under different categories.

He told presspersons at Shikaripur that the demands raised by the communities and struggle they had been leading were fair. “We will do whatever possible within the provisions of law to fulfil their demands,” he said.

Regarding Shikaripur, Mr. Yediyurappa said his target was to develop the taluk as a model in the State. Officers had to implement the schemes and development works effectively to achieve this target. “All the works sanctioned for the taluk should be completed within the deadline,” he said.

He said he would be presenting a pro-farmer budget this year.