Yediyurappa will not be CM for long: BJP MLA

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Belagavi

20 October 2020 12:40 IST

BJP MLA in Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday said Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa “will not be CM for long. Even the high command is tired of him.”

He also said the next CM would be from North Karnataka.

“Mr Yediyurappa will not be CM for long. He is neglecting North Karnataka completely. He is taking all the money and development to Shivamogga. Even former minister Umesh Katti has noticed that. He has also said he is the CM for Shivamogga. Senior leaders are tired of the CM,’’ Mr Yatnal said during the launch of construction works at a Hanuman temple in the city.

According to Mr. Yatnal, the next CM will be a leader from north Karnataka. “Every time the BJP comes to power, north Karnataka districts elect 100 MLAs. But the CM is chosen from south Karnataka districts that send only around 15 MLAs to the assembly. How can this continue? I know that for sure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this assurance,’’ he said.

“I have fought with Mr. Yediyurappa over the cancellation of the special grant of Rs 125 croresfor the Vijayapura city corporation. I appealed to him to restore it, but he did not. I am upset about it. I have told other party leaders about it. Some senior leaders agree with me that the CM will change soon,” he said.