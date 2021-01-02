Yediyurappa will complete his term, says Karnataka BJP chief Kateel

BJP Karnataka State president Nalin Kumar Kateel. File photo

Hassan:

02 January 2021 11:30 IST

the issue of the change in the leadership never came up for debate in the party forums, he says

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa would complete the term and the issue of the change in the leadership never came up for debate in the party forums.

Mr. Kateel spoke to presspersons at Thirthahalli on Saturday, on the way to Shivamogga to attend party’s special meeting.

The issue of change in the leadership was not discussed either in the party’s meeting or the legislature party meeting. “If somebody speaks on the issue on the streets, the party has nothing to do with it”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Regarding the Cabinet expansion, Mr. Kateel said the Cabinet would be expanded considering all factors, including social justice, seniority and regional representation. “The Chief Minister decides his cabinet. He takes the opinion of the party’s senior leaders, considering various issues. The expansion was delayed due to gram panchayat polls”, he said.

Answering a question on K.Kasturirangan’s Report on the Western Ghats, Mr. Kateel said the state cabinet had already taken a decision to oppose the report and conveyed the same to the Centre. The previous government should have initiated the ground level survey as it was done in Kerala and Gujarat.

“The Supreme Court had instructed the states to record the people’s opinion through video conference. The previous government did not do anything. It was in slumber. However, after our party came to power, the Chief Minister spoke to Prakash Javdekar on the issue. Now, the cabinet has taken a stand. The Centre will act after taking opinions of the states”, he said.