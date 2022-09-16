Yediyurappa will come out clean: Joshi

‘The question of former Chief Minister resigning does not arise as he is not holding any constitutional post’

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the question of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigning does not arise as he was not holding any constitutional post.

Responding to queries from reporters during a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Joshi said that based on the FIR filed in a BDA scam, the investigation would proceed. “We have faith in the legal system of the country and I am confident that Mr. Yediyurappa will come out clean,” he said.

To another query, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Yediyurappa was at present on the BJP central parliamentary board and it was not a constitutional post. Regarding the demand for Mr. Yediyurappa’s resignation by BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Mr. Joshi declined to comment saying that he did not know about such a demand. When asked about the question of morality, Mr. Joshi did not give any reply.

Regarding the former Minister C.T. Ravi’s demeaning remarks against Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Mr. Joshi said he was of the opinion no one should indulge in such loose talk. “The comments of both Mr. Siddaramaiah on Mr. Ravi and that of Mr. Ravi on Siddaramaiah were unwarranted,” he said.

He said that without any basis Mr. Siddaramaiah should not have called Mr. Ravi as ‘looti Ravi’. However, when asked on what basis Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a remark of ‘10% sarkar’ against the previous Congress government, Mr. Joshi said that both were different issues and wound up the press meet.