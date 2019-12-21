Yediyurappa visits hospital in Manipal, enquires about Pejawar seer’s health

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited the Kasturba Hospital here on Saturday and enquired with the doctors about the health of the 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted for treatment of extensive pneumonia on December 20.

Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons later that doctors were trying to revive the health of the seer. “His health has improved a little since he was admitted. Doctors have said that the seer was trying to open his eyes and trying to breathe by himself.”

Mr. Yediyurappa said the hospital had taken all precautions and was not allowing anyone to meet the seer to prevent any infection. He said he prayed that Pejawar seer should recover and be able to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple. “I urge the devotees of Pejawar seer not to visit the hospital. After he recovers they can come and see him at the temple.”

‘Modi, Shah have enquired’

Mr. Yediyurappa said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had enquired about the health of the seer with him over the telephone.

“I was among the people with the Pejawer seer when the idol of Lord Ram was installed at Ayodhya (in 1992). Now all efforts were being made to construct a big Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He should be there to see the completion of the construction of the temple. We require his blessings. This is also the wish of the people,” he said.

He also said “I had told the seer several times that he was travelling too much for his age. But we are confident that he will overcome his present health problem.”

Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister; Govind Karjol, Public Works Department Minister; Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai; Shobha Karandlaje, MP; and Raghupati Bhat, Lalaji Mendon, Sukumar Shetty, and Sunil Kumar, MLAs, were present.