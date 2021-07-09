Yediyurappa visiting Kalaburagi today

KALABURAGI

09 July 2021 19:55 IST

He will inaugurate development projects

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi district on Saturday to lay foundation stone and also to inaugurate various development projects in the district.

Mr. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for a modern vegetable market complex at Kanni Market in the MSK Mill locality.

The Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority and the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board have jointly allocated funds for the ambitious project.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a newly constructed Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Hostel at Aurad(B), post-matriculation residential hostels for boys in Kalaburagi and Aland, and a pre-matriculation residential hostel for girls in Aland.

He will also inaugurate two bridges in the city, one near Sharana Sirasagi and the other on the Old Jewargi Road.

Mr. Yediyurappa will also participate in a programme to disburse interest-free agriculture loans to farmers through the District Central Co-operative Bank.