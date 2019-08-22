Yediyurappa urged to scrap amendment to RTE rules

After the Supreme Court earlier this week sought a reply from the State government on an appeal filed by a group of parents challenging an amendment to the State’s Right to Education (RTE) rules, the RTE Students and Parents’ Association met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asking him to scrap the amendment.

The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to examine this issue.

B.N. Yogananda, general secretary of the association, said the Chief Minister gave the parents a patient hearing. “He directed the officials to look into our grievances. Thousands of parents were pinning their hopes on securing a seat under the 25% quota in private schools, but were left disappointed this year,” he said.

The State government for the 2019-20 academic year amended the Karnataka Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education rules 2012 that does not make it mandatory for private unaided schools to admit students from economically weaker sections and the disadvantaged if there are government or aided schools in the same neighbourhood.