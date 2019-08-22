Karnataka

Yediyurappa urged to scrap amendment to RTE rules

more-in

RTE Students and Parents’ Association meets Yediyurappa

After the Supreme Court earlier this week sought a reply from the State government on an appeal filed by a group of parents challenging an amendment to the State’s Right to Education (RTE) rules, the RTE Students and Parents’ Association met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asking him to scrap the amendment.

The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to examine this issue.

B.N. Yogananda, general secretary of the association, said the Chief Minister gave the parents a patient hearing. “He directed the officials to look into our grievances. Thousands of parents were pinning their hopes on securing a seat under the 25% quota in private schools, but were left disappointed this year,” he said.

The State government for the 2019-20 academic year amended the Karnataka Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education rules 2012 that does not make it mandatory for private unaided schools to admit students from economically weaker sections and the disadvantaged if there are government or aided schools in the same neighbourhood.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 12:51:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yediyurappa-urged-to-scrap-amendment-to-rte-rules/article29225593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY