Yediyurappa unanimous choice, says C.T. Ravi

Former Minister and BJP’s National General Secretary C.T. Ravi has categorically ruled out change of Chief Minister in Karnataka.
Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi declined to comment on BJP leader and former Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister is ending soon.
“There is no question of changing the party’s leadership in Karnataka as Mr. Yediyurappa has been our unanimous choice for the post”, he said.
When asked again about Mr. Yatnal’s statement, Mr. Ravi said that the former Minister issued statements for various reasons and he would not like to react as he knew his responsibility.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath