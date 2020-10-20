Yediyurappa unanimous choice, says C.T. Ravi

Former Minister and BJP’s National General Secretary C.T. Ravi has categorically ruled out change of Chief Minister in Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi declined to comment on BJP leader and former Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister is ending soon.

“There is no question of changing the party’s leadership in Karnataka as Mr. Yediyurappa has been our unanimous choice for the post”, he said.

When asked again about Mr. Yatnal’s statement, Mr. Ravi said that the former Minister issued statements for various reasons and he would not like to react as he knew his responsibility.