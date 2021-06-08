Yediyurappa to visit Hassan to review COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be visiting Hassan to review the COVID-19 situation on June 11.

Hassan is one among the few districts where every day more than 1,000 fresh cases and at least 10 deaths have been reported. Only in the past couple of days has the daily count of cases fallen below 1,000. The Chief Minister will be holding a meeting with senior officers and will review the steps taken to bring down the cases.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish on Tuesday held a videoconference meeting with tahsildars and other officers on the COVID-19 situation. He directed the officers to ramp up COVID-19 testing to detect infections at an early stage and stop their spread.

The second phase of doctors’ visit to villages (Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade) should be launched on Wednesday so that all the people with the infection are traced early and shifted to the nearest care centre, he said.

The officer suggested compulsory tracing of primary contacts of infected people and ensuring all people aged above 45 are vaccinated. The taluk administration should engage government doctors to treat the infected and, if needed, the services of private doctors could be hired, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh and others were present.

Fresh cases

Hassan reported 805 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases touched 92,606, while the toll hit 1,090. Among the dead, three were from Hassan taluk, two each from Arkalgud and Holenarsipur, and one each from Arsikere and Channarayapatna taluks. So far, 81,093 people have recovered from the infection and 10,423 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 152 are in the ICU.