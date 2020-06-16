Yediyurappa to urge PM for more relaxations

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has decided against imposing any more lockdowns or curfew in the State and said he will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi for easing out existing restrictions for resuming activities in various sectors.
“I will appeal to the PM tomorrow for more relaxations,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters on Tuesday after participating in a pooja, conducted at the Shankara Mutt in Bengaluru, praying for the control of the coronavirus spread. Ministers C T Ravi and K Sudhakar were also present.
Mr. Yediyurappa would interact with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.
In the first round on Tuesday, Mr. Modi will interact with the chief ministers of States and UTs which have less COVID-19 cases. In the second round of meeting on Wednesday, he will talk to CMs of States with higher number of cases.
Mr. Yediyurappa insisted that the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka were due to people coming from other States and their primary contacts.
As owners of bars and restaurants, gyms, swimming pools and cinemas have been demanding relaxation of lockdown norms, the Chief Minister is expected to discuss these issues with the Prime Minister, sources said.
Despite economic difficulties, the State government has released ₹1000 crore on Monday for providing compensation for 50 lakh farmers. The Centre transferred ₹2,000 each to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and the State government has decided to release an additional ₹4,000, the chief minister said.
