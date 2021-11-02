Yediyurappa to tour Karnataka to strengthen party

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 17:53 IST

Responsibility for Hangal defeat should be shared by all BJP leaders, says former CM

Soon after the results of the bypolls to two Assembly seats were announced on Tuesday, throwing up a mixed bag for the ruling BJP, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa maintained that all the leaders should share responsibility for the defeat in Hangal.

“We faced the bypolls under collective leadership. Hence, all the leaders should take responsibility for the results. Nobody can question Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership on the basis of the Hangal bypoll results,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Asking Congress leaders not to bask in the glory of their victory in Hangal, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “Let there be no doubt that the BJP will win more than 140 seats (of the total 224) in the 2023 elections to the Assembly, and retain power in Karnataka.”

Advertising

Advertising

In 15 days

The BJP veteran, who had earlier put his State tour plan on hold, said he would embark on the tour in about 15 days to strengthen the party. “I will visit all the districts and hold consultations with party leaders and workers on the measures to be taken to strengthen the party,” he said.

He said that party leaders would soon hold consultations to identify reasons for the defeat in Hangal. “The defeat was unexpected, as things were favourable for the party in Hangal,” he said, and noted that the party leaders would rectify shortcomings, if any, in strengthening the party organisation in the constituency.