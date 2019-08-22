Karnataka

Yediyurappa to reside in No. 2 Race View Cottage

more-in

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has chosen No. 2 Race View Cottage on Racecourse Road as his official residence. This is the same accommodation that he had resided in during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister in 2008.

The government issued an order on Thursday allotting accommodation to 13 Ministers, including the Chief Minister. While K.S. Eshwarappa has been allotted a bungalow at No. 2, Kumara Krupa South, Govind Karjol has been given accommodation at No. 3, Crescent Road.

While C N Ashwath Narayan has been allotted No. 1 Race View Cottage, C.T. Ravi, V. Somanna, B. Sriramulu, Laxman Savadi, C.C. Patil, and Kota Srinivas Poojary have been allotted residences on Sankey Road.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru Karnataka
Bangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 12:46:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yediyurappa-to-reside-in-no-2-race-view-cottage/article29225585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY