Yediyurappa to reside in No. 2 Race View Cottage

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has chosen No. 2 Race View Cottage on Racecourse Road as his official residence. This is the same accommodation that he had resided in during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister in 2008.

The government issued an order on Thursday allotting accommodation to 13 Ministers, including the Chief Minister. While K.S. Eshwarappa has been allotted a bungalow at No. 2, Kumara Krupa South, Govind Karjol has been given accommodation at No. 3, Crescent Road.

While C N Ashwath Narayan has been allotted No. 1 Race View Cottage, C.T. Ravi, V. Somanna, B. Sriramulu, Laxman Savadi, C.C. Patil, and Kota Srinivas Poojary have been allotted residences on Sankey Road.