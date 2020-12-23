Yediyurappa to meet with IT firms soon on adoption of schools

Bengaluru

23 December 2020 00:50 IST

M.R. Doreswamy, adviser on educational reforms to the Government of Karnataka, has said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has agreed to convene a meeting of IT companies soon to widen the ambit of the school adoption scheme.

Addressing a press conference, he said the scope of the scheme, under which government schools can be adopted by corporates, could be expanded to include more institutions. Mr. Doreswamy said that a book containing 18 recommendations made to the government by him was released by the Chief Minister recently. The recommendations were synergized with the National Education Policy to generate an action plan for the State.

He also stressed the importance of a government-corporate platform to mobilise resources through CSR to fund government school adoption.

