Yediyurappa to lay foundation stone for lift irrigation projects in Shivamogga

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for lift irrigation projects worth ₹1,490 crore in the district on Monday.

At Anavatti in Sorab taluk, Mr. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for Mudi lift irrigation project, which will feed water to 66 irrigation tanks, and for Mugur lift irrigation project, which will fill 31 tanks. Both projects will draw water from Varada river. The estimated cost of Mudi project is ₹285 crore, while that of Mugur project is ₹105 crore. The programme will commence at 11.45 a.m.

In Shikaripur town, Mr. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for the Udugani-Talagunda-Hosur lift irrigation project that will fill 186 irrigation tanks, and for the Hosahalli lift irrigation project that will feed water to 75 tanks, at 3 p.m. For Udugani-Talagunda-Hosur lift irrigation project, water will be drawn from Tungabhadra river near Puradakere, while for Hosahalli project, water will be drawn from Tunga river near Hosahalli village. The estimated cost of the Udugani-Talagunda-Hosur project is ₹850 crore, while the Hosahalli project is to be implemented using ₹250 crore. Ramesh Jarkiholi, Minister for Water Resources, and B.Y. Raghavendra, MP for Shivamogga, will accompany the Chief Minister.

Mr. Yediyurappa will also inaugurate the employment mela organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood on the campus of National Education Society in Shivamogga city at 10 a.m. More than 120 firms are expected to participate in the two-day mela.