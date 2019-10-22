Karnataka

Yediyurappa to inaugurate Kittur Utsav tomorrow

B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa  

more-in

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate Kittur Utsav in Kittur on Wednesday. The three-day festivities will include sports, cultural programmes and lectures by resource persons on the kingdom of Rani Channamma. The State government has released ₹ 1 crore for the utsav, Member of the Legislative Assembly Mahantesh Dodagoudar said here on Monday.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2019 5:55:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yediyurappa-to-inaugurate-kittur-utsav-tomorrow/article29761790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY