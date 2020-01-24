Yediyurappa to arrive on Friday; Cabinet expansion next on agenda

After participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will return to Bengaluru on Friday.

Soon after his return, he is likely to get busy in talks related to the much-awaited Cabinet expansion. More than a dozen of BJP legislators, who are aspiring to become Ministers, are keenly awaiting his arrival for lobbying for Cabinet berth.

The Chief Minister, who left for Davos last Sunday, is expected to reach the State capital on Friday evening, sources in the State Secretariat said.

Curtain-raiser

At Davos on Thursday, Mr. Yediyurappa invited entrepreneurs and investors to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled from November 3 to 5, 2020 in Bengaluru. Mr. Yediyurappa launched the curtain-raiser of ‘Invest Karnataka 2020’. The event showcased opportunities to invest in various sectors of Karnataka’s economy. The Chief Minister invited global businessmen and investors to take part in ‘Invest Karnataka’.

More than 100 entrepreneurs, businessmen, heads and representatives of various major companies participated in the curtain- raiser, stated a press release. Karnataka was the only State to organise the curtain-raiser for its GIM, at Davos.