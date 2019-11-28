Yediyurappa threatens defamation cases against Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah

The allegations by opposition leaders about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “purchasing” MLAs has irked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who has threatened to file defamation cases against them.

Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons at Mundagod in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday that he would file defamation cases against former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy for their allegation about the BJP “purchasing” 17 MLAs by paying ₹20 crore each. The Chief Minister said bad administration was the reason for the collapse of the Congress–JD(S) coalition government and “not the BJP or Yediyurappa.”

On the talk of midterm elections in the State, Mr. Yediyurappa said both the Congress and the JD(S) do not want development in the State and that was the reason for their repeated statements on midterm polls.

‘I have proof’

Reacting to this in Hunsur, Mr. Kumaraswamy made light of Mr. Yediyurappa’s defamation case threat and said any such attempt would backfire on him. “I have irrefutable proof for the allegations made by me,” he said.