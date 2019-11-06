Yediyurappa terms his 100 days in office agni pariksha

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday termed his government’s first 100 days in office as an agni pariksha (trial by fire) as the period saw more than two-thirds of the State reeling from floods.

Speaking after releasing a 96-page booklet titled Dina Nooru, Sadanae Nooraru on the “achievements of the government” during its first 100 days, he said he was satisfied with his regime’s performance and adequate attention had been paid to handling rain relief works. A total of 103 taluks in the State were severely hit by floods during August-October.

The government has released ₹5,200 crore for flood relief works and the Centre released ₹1,200 crore as first instalment. This has been billed inadequate by the Opposition.

The booklet contains details of various schemes announced by the government, including waiver of loans taken by farmers, fishermen, and weavers, implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and the new textile policy. Mr. Yediyurappa claimed that the State’s fiscal situation was sound, and except in the Transport Department, targets set for revenue collection had been achieved. The government has sanctioned medical colleges in Chikkamagaluru, Chickballapur, Yadgir and Haveri. These colleges are to be developed with financial support from both the Centre and State. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, as many as 1,29,305 patients have been provided treatment with the release of ₹197.23 crore, the booklet states.

The booklet will be used by the BJP while campaigning for the byelections to 15 Legislative Assembly constituencies scheduled on December 5. Interestingly, the booklet contains photographs of only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Yediyurappa, and no other BJP leader. The government has refrained from celebrating 100 days in office because of the rain devastation.

Meet on infrastructure

With woefully inadequate infrastructure in the State capital being constantly in focus, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said a meeting has been called on November 6 to address the infrastructure bottlenecks of Bengaluru city. Mr. Yediyurappa also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio.

‘No temple run’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that except for one or two days, he did not visit temples during his first 100 days in office. His focus, he said, was on visiting the flood-affected districts. His predecessor and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had come under criticism for embarking “temple runs” during his tenure.