Yediyurappa takes officials to task over black marketing of COVID-19 essentials

Acknowledging irregularities in the distribution of beds, oxygen, and Remdesivir, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said action would be initiated against those involved.

“We are aware of the irregularities. The government is taking action against those who try to profit through black marketing. There are enough vials [of Remdesivir] and there are reports of private hospital and others together involved in black marketing,” he said after chairing a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa took officials to task over such allegations coming to the fore. When an official tried to justify the situation, a visibly upset Mr. Yediyurappa said, “We have reports of black marketing and drugs going out of the State. Why should you conceal it? I will order a comprehensive inquiry into it.”

When the official tried to intervene by saying that all the officials were working hard, the Chief Minister retorted, “Have I said that you are not working? What is your justification for black marketing Remdesivir? We have report that all of you are involved.”