Yediyurappa sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of the State for the fourth time on July 26.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Mr. Yediyurappa alone was sworn-in.

The Yediyurappa-led BJP dispensation is assuming office three days after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government with the defeat of the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In a sudden development on July 24 morning, Mr. Yediyurappa met the Governor to stake the claim and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy that day itself, following which Mr. Vala invited him to form the government.

Before the swearing in, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would decide on members to be inducted into the Ministry after consulting party president Amit Shah.

This is the fourth stint for Mr. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister — the last one was after the May 2018 Assembly polls, when he barely lasted three days after being sworn in.