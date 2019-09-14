Yediyurappa sits uneasy in the hot seat

B.S. Yediyurappa, who put up a spirited fight and successfully became the Chief Minister of the State, does not seem to be a man at ease in power. Sources close to him said a series of developments since he took charge has left him feeling hemmed in from all sides, and he is particularly upset with the party central leadership.

Inordinate delay in announcing a flood-relief package from the Centre, not being given a free hand in the formation of the Cabinet, allocation of portfolios, and appointment of three deputies, and overruling his choice for the post of BJP State unit president are all being cited as reasons for Mr. Yediyurappa feeling “powerless” despite occupying the high post.

No meeting with PM

“At least four attempts by the Chief Minister to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over flood relief from the Centre have failed in the last 10 days,” said a close associate of Mr. Yediyurappa. As Opposition Congress prepares to hold a protest over delay in flood relief from the Union government, the Chief Minister is left red-faced and “helpless”, he added.

“The State government may have provided immediate compensation to the affected families, but their rehabilitation needs more money, something the State government is finding it tough to mobilise locally, forcing it to look towards the Union government package,” said a senior government official. Though Union government teams have visited flood-affected areas and estimated losses, even an interim relief package is yet to come by. While the Opposition has repeatedly said Mr. Yediyurappa’s government is yet to take off, it can really take off only in effective flood relief and rehabilitation as he has posited the task as “top priority”, said a leader. Mr. Yediyurappa’s recent Bengaluru city rounds also attracted criticism, with some alleging that his priorities are lopsided.

“Relief package from the Union government is no longer just about money; it has now become part of the optics of the government’s ability to get support from New Delhi and the support the Chief Minister enjoys in the party,” a BJP strategist said.

The delay in getting a relief package, seen in the light of similar delays over the Cabinet formation and portfolio allocation when Mr. Yediyurappa had to make several trips to New Delhi with little success, has not done good to his image, his close associates said.

Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy have called him “helpless” multiple times and taken a dig at him for not being able to assert himself.

While it is no secret that he did not want any Deputy Chief Minister, the party central leadership forced three deputies on him and he reportedly did not have a say even in choosing them. While he was favouring Arvind Limbavali to head the party State unit, Nalin Kumar Kateel bagged the post. Though he wants his son B.Y. Vijayendra to be appointed as general secretary in the party, it is unlikely to come through, sources in the party said.

‘It’s only natural’

A section opposed to Mr. Yediyurappa, however, argues that it was the Chief Minister who wrongly gave undue importance to flood-relief package from the Union government. “Poll- bound Maharashtra, which is also governed by the BJP, and Kerala have also been battered by floods. The government is yet to release any funds to either of these States as well. The procedure takes time,” argued a senior leader.

“It is natural that the high command, given several corruption allegations against Mr. Yediyurappa during his previous tenure as Chief Minister, wants to keep a strict vigil. It wants to project an anti-corruption plank,” a senior legislator said.