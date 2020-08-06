Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah are stable

The condition of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who have been admitted to Manipal Hospitals after they tested positive for COVID-19, is stable.

The Chief Minister, who was admitted on August 2, has been clinically stable since then. “His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists,” said the hospital’s statement.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had fever and other symptoms when he was admitted late on Monday night. “His fever has subsided and his vital parameters are stable. He has been started on appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored. His symptoms have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present,” said the statement.

His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a doctor, who represents Varuna constituency, said: “His symptoms have subsided and appetite has improved. He is spending time talking to friends on the phone and reading.”