Yediyurappa should focus on national politics, says Yatnal

December 19, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

“Now that the BJP high command has appointed B.S. Yediyurappa to the party Central Parliamentary Board, he has to reduce his focus on Karnataka politics,’‘ Member of Legislative Assembly Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Bagalkot on Monday.

“The BJP has very competent leaders in Karnataka. They can take care of all issues here. Mr. Yediyurappa should focus on other parts of India like Kashmir and Jharkhand. He should stop meddling in small districts like Vijayapura or Bilagi,” he said.

He also said that BJP leaders should stop promoting their children and grandchildren in politics. “People will only tolerate them for some time and then, send them home at the next opportunity,’‘ he said.

He said that the Congress is not justified in criticising V.D. Savarkar as a coward for writing mercy petitions to the British. They do not know the contribution of Savarkar to the freedom struggle. They do not know the hardship that he underwent at Kalapani. It is not easy to spend decades in the Cellular Jail.

“If Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar or Rahul Gandhi can spend just a week in the Cellular Jail in those conditions, I will retire from politics,’‘ he said.