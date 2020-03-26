Yediyurappa sets up COVID-19 relief fund

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has established the ‘Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19’ and appealed to interested persons to transfer funds online for helping the needy and for providing better healthcare.

He has appealed to people to donate funds on humanitarian grounds for the noble cause of providing healthcare services.

Contribution to the relief fund can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80G (2) of the Income Tax Act. Use PAN as AAAGC1692P or GGGGG0000G while submitting the returns, said a note issued by the Chief Minister.

Those interested may contribute to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19, State Bank of India, Vidhana Soudha branch, account number 39234923151, IFSC Code – SBIN0040277, MICR No. 560002419. DD or cheques may be posted to #235/A, second floor, CMRF Section, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru 560001.

‘Stay in districts’

In an effort contain the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Yediyurappa has directed all his Cabinet colleagues to stay put in their respective districts and not to come to Bengaluru to meet him and exchange Ugadi greetings during the country-wide lockdown.

No member of the public has been allowed to meet the Chief Minister at his residence at Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. Following instructions from the Chief Minister’s office, the police have been told not to allow any party leader to meet him at his residence.

Sources said the Chief Minister had instructed his Ministers to work from their respective districts and take steps to contain the spread of the disease.

On account of Ugadi on Wednesday, many Ministers had go to their respective districts for celebrating the festival. After the legislature session was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, Ministers and legislators went to their districts/constituencies to celebrate the festival.