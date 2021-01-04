Yediyurappa sets target of winning 140 to 150 Assembly seats

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has called upon workers of the BJP to strengthen the party’s organisation so that it can retain power after the next Assembly elections without depending on the support of others. Setting a target of winning 140 to 150 seats in the 2023 polls, he declared that he would tour the State soon to galvanise the workers.

Speaking after inaugurating a special meeting of the State unit of BJP in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “I will also travel across all districts from next week and hold meetings with workers.”

The byelections to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats could be held in April this year. Similarly, the elections to taluk panchayats and zilla panchayats, where candidates will contest on party symbols, could be held soon. “The party’s performance in these elections will have an impact on the next Assembly polls. We have won 25 Lok Sabha seats and it is not a simple thing. People are with us. Our workers just have to maintain a good rapport with the people. We have to win 140-150 seats in the next Assembly polls,” he said.

Regarding the K. Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats, he said the State Cabinet had decided to reject the report.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party’s organisation in Shivamogga was inspirational to others. In the coming days, he said the party had to prepare for the TP and ZP polls.

“We have to win 80% of the seats in TPs and ZPs. To achieve this goal, we will be holding Janasevaka Samavesha, where elected representatives of local bodies will take part,” he said.

He also thanked the State government for passing an Ordinance to stop cow slaughter, as a resolution on this matter was adopted by the party in its previous executive committee meeting held in Belagavi.

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, in his preliminary remarks, said the BJP has always believed in its ideology and the strength of its organisation, and not been dependent on any individual. The BJP came to power twice, but not with full majority. “Somehow, we managed to come to power. However, our target should be come to power on our own, whenever the next elections are held.”

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Union Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chief Ministers Laxman Savadi and Govind Karjol, andMministers Jagadish Shettar and R. Ashok were among those who attended the meeting.