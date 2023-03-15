Yediyurappa says there are no differences with Yatnal

March 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has denied that there is any rift between him and BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

The former Chief Minister told journalists in Vijayapura on Wednesday that he and Mr. Yatnal are good old friends and there is absolutely no bitterness between them.

“Mr. Yatnal may have criticised me in the past. But he has publicly accepted that he will not do so in future. We will all work together for the party,” he said.

Karjol criticised

However, differences continue to plague the BJP in Vijayapura.

The former MLA Appu Pattanashetty addressed a press meet in Vijayapura on Wednesday and criticised Minister Govind Karjol for campaigning for Mr. Yatnal.

He said that Mr. Karjol is a senior leader and he should speak responsibly at public meetings. At a recent Vijay Sankalp Yatre, Mr. Karjol asked people to vote for Mr. Yatnal and ensure his victory by a margin of 50,000 votes. This is unbecoming of a senior leader, he added.

The party is yet to decide on ticket for the Vijayapura city Assembly constituency. “It is my home constituency and I have been elected in the past and hope to be the BJP candidate this time too. But Mr. Karjol is acting as if Mr. Yatnal has already got party ticket,” he said.

Mr. Pattanashetty said that Mr. Yatnal is not a Hindutva leader as he claimed to be. “Hindutva is only a matter of convenience for him. Mr. Yatnal runs businesses in partnership with Muslim traders. He has also offered prayers in mosques when he was Vijayapura MP. I am a true Hindutva leader and I have the Sangh Parivar background, while Mr. Yatnal is an opportunistic politician,” he said.